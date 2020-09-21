8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended: Rahul, Mamata attack Modi government, accuse BJP of ‘killing democracy’

8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for unruly behavior.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted sharply to the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha opposition MPs by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. The eight suspended MPs include three from the Congress, two each from the TMC and CPM, and one from the AAP. They are Rajeev Satav, Syed Nazir Hussain Ripun Boren (all Congress), Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen (both TMC), KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem (both CPM) and AAP’s Sanjay Singh.

Rahul said that the ‘muting of democratic India continues’ by initially silencing and later suspending the parliamentarians.

“‘Muting Of Democratic India’ continues: by initially silencing and later, suspending MPs in the Parliament & turning a blind eye to farmers’ concerns on the black agriculture laws,” he tweeted.

“This omniscient government’s endless arrogance has brought economic disaster for the entire country,” the former Congress president added.

The suspension of the eight members comes a day after the Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition MPs during the passage of two farm bills.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it is a sin to raise the voice of the farmer in Parliament.

“Have dictators held Parliament hostage?” Surjewala tweeted. “Do you not listen to the voice of truth under the influence of power? How many voices will you suppress Modi ji…Of the farmers, of workers, of small shopkeeper, of Parliament,” he tweeted with the hashtag #KisaanVirodhiNarendraModi.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the Congress in criticising the Modi government over the suspension of MPs. She called the action reflective of the autocratic mindset of the government. She also accused the BJP of killing democracy.

Banerjee said that she will fight the ‘fascist’ government in Parliament and on streets.

“Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govts mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won’t bow down & we’ll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy,” she tweeted.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning suspended eight MPs for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their “unruly behaviour” during the passage of farm bills on Sunday. He also rejected the notice for a no-confidence motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and 46 other MPs against Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

Harivansh was in the chair on Sunday when the two bills — Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed.