8 burnt alive in Bengal after killing of TMC leader; Centre seeks report, BJP sends fact-finding team

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went for each other’s jugular over the incident, while the Union home ministry sought a detailed report from the state government.

The Centre has sought a report from the West Bengal government over the alleged political violence in Birbhum district which left eight people dead. Meanwhile, the BJP is sending a five-member fact-finding team to probe the incident.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in Birbhum early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

The police have so far arrested 11 people and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the incident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went for each other’s jugular over the incident, while the Union home ministry sought a detailed report from the state government.

A 9-member delegation of BJP MPs including the party’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and sought his intervention to punish the perpetrators of the incident.

BJP president J P Nadda constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy. The members of the fact-finding committee are former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, former Mumbai police commissioner Satya Pal Singh, former IPS officer K C Ramamurthy, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar — all MPs — and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh.