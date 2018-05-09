7th Pay Commission salaries in Delhi private schools? Delhi HC seeks L-G, DoE response on implementation

The Delhi HC has sought response from the Directorate of Education on a plea by a private unaided schools association alleging that the Delhi government was delaying the implementation of the Seventh Central Pay Commission’s recommendations in such institutions causing hardship to teachers, students and parents. (PTI)

In a major jolt to teachers hoping for better pay at private schools in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the Arvind Kejriwal government’s order that barred several private schools from implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission. A single bench of the High Court headed by Justice Sunil Gaur has sought the response of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) over the matter.

The move comes after Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools had approached the High court against the AAP government’s order which barred private schools from implementing the Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations. In its petition, the association had alleged that holding up the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission only for private schools was causing hardships to students, teachers and parents. The association also added that the private schools totally depended on tuition fees.

The association which comprises of 400 private schools in the national capital further submitted that while government recognised schools can draw support and maintenance from the exchequer for payments, they have to depend fully on tuition fees from students to meet such demand.

The petitioner said, “Needless to emphasise that any delay in the implementation and retrospective implementation of the CPC’s recommendations leads to huge problems not only for the private unaided recognised school, who have to collect funds for such implementation, but also leads to huge resentment among parents who are made to pay the arrears and amongst the staff and teachers who are deprived of their entitlement for no reason.”

The association also alleged that the government had delayed the implementation of the Sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC).

“The practice, trend, and pattern of belatedly implementing CPC recommendations retrospectively, every time is not only illegal and arbitrary but also discriminatory and results in grave hardship to the schools, the teachers and to the parents and students,” the petitioner said.

Earlier, the Delhi government had toughened its stand against the private and unaided schools on hiking tuition fees. The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government had written a letter to the private schools not to hike tuition fees in the name of the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.