7th Pay Commission cheer for 2.5 lakh government employees, Tripura announces revision in salaries, pension

Tripura government announces implementation of 7th Pay Commission

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura on Tuesday fulfilled its poll promise of revising the salary of state employees and also pension of retired officials at par with the recommendations made in the 7th Central Pay Commission. Announcing the decision at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the revised pay scale will come into effect from October 1.

The decision was taken days after a committee of experts headed by former Assam Chief Secretary PP Varma submitted the report to the state government on the implementation of the same. The government, according to the CM, after examining the report, decided to incorporate its suggestions and a new formula was prepared. The recommendations were submitted to the government on Friday and were accepted on Tuesday in a special Cabinet meeting presided over by the CM here.

“The expert committee recommended the best possible package for employees, workers and pensioners of Tripura. After careful consideration of the position of state finances, the government has very promptly examined the recommendations and in a special meeting held on Tuesday, the Council of Ministers approved the implementing of recommendations made by the committee”, Deb said.



Earlier this year, the BJP had made several promises in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Tripura and implementing the 7th Central Pay Commission was one of them that the party had highlighted at length.

Congress terms announcement a ‘bluff’

However, the latest decision didn’t go down well with the opposition. The Congress criticised the government and termed the announcement a ‘bluff’.

State Congress leader Tapas Dey said that state government employees were cheated by the BJP. “Prime Minister Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced 7th Central Pay Commission before the elections. They haven’t fulfilled provisions of the central pay scale. Besides, they have announced that this will come into effect from October 01, 2018 while 7th CPC as formulated in 2016,” he said.

The BJP government’s decision will benefit 2.14 lakh employees of the state government.

After the revised in the pay scale, the minimum monthly salary at the entry level will be Rs 18,000 Group-C employees. For Group-D employees, the minimum remuneration will be Rs 16,000. Fixed pay employees will also get benefits at par with regular employees. Pensioners will get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 8,000 and a maximum of Rs 1,07,450.