7th National Photography Awards: Your chance to win cash prizes upto Rs 3 lakh; check process here

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 10:06 AM

7th National Photography Awards: If you are passionate about photography, here is an opportunity for you to win cash prizes by doing what you love.

If you are passionate about photography, here is an opportunity for you to win cash prizes by doing what you love. The Photo Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited entries for the 7th National Photography Awards. The event is being organised to promote arts, development, culture, history, heritage, people, life, tradition and society through the medium of photography. It is also aimed at encouraging both amateur and professional photographers across the country to come forward and showcase their talent. Interested candidates can send their entries latest by December 31, 2018.

The announcement for the 7th National Photography Awards was made on Twitter by the Press Information Bureau (PIB India) on December 3. The post shared by them read, “#PhotoDivision invites entries for the 7th #NationalPhotographyAwards. Apart from the prestige associated with the national awards, there are attractive cash prizes to be won! Submit your entries by 31st December 2018.”

7th National Photography Awards: Here are the details that you should know-

Award categories:

1. Lifetime Achievement Award
2. National Photography Awards under the Professional category
-Professional Photographer of the Year
– Special Mention Awards for Professional Photographers
3. National Photography Awards under Amateur category
– Amateur Photographer of the Year
– Special Mention Awards for Amateur Photographers

Theme:

For Professional Category: Women-led Development
For Amateur Category: Fairs & Festivals of India

Important Dates-

1. Last date of submission: December 31, 2018
2. Short-listing of Images: January 1 to 15, 2019
3. Judging Process: January 15 to 30, 2019
4. Result/announcement of awards: First week of February 2019
5. Award ceremony: 3rd-4th week of February 2019/ as per availability of VVIP

Prizes: Here is what you can win-

1. Lifetime Achievement Award

Cash Prize of Rs.3,00,000/-

Special medal, Plaque or Trophy

A Shawl

A Citation

2. National Photography Awards under Professional category

-Professional Photographer of the Year

  • Cash Prize of Rs.1,00,000/-
  • Special Medal or Plaque
  • A Citation

– Special Mention Awards for Professional Photographers

  • Cash Prize of Rs. 50,000/- each
  • Special Medal or Plaque
  • A Citation

3. National Photography Awards under Amateur category

– Amateur Photographer of the Year

  • Cash Prize of Rs.75,000/-
  • Special Medal or Plaque
  • A Citation

– Special Mention Awards for Amateur Photographers

  • Cash Prize of Rs 30,000 each
  • Special Medal or Plaque
  • A Citation

How to send entries-

All the entries should be sent in an envelope with “Participant of 7th National Photography Awards” mentioned on top of it to- The Director, Photo Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Room No. 710, Soochna Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

