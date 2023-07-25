7th accused arrested over Manipur video of women being paraded naked

A seventh accused was arrested in connection with the video that surfaced online showing two women of the Kuki-Zomi communtiy being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur, police said. The accused was arrested from Thoubal district on Monday.

The video, which has drawn widespread condemnation from all quarters, went viral last week.

However, the incident reportedly took place on May 4, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state. A case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered in the matter.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) alleges that the incident occurred in Kangpokpi district, 35 kilometers from the state capital of Imphal. However, the police maintain that the incident occurred in a different district, despite the First Information Report (FIR) being filed in Kangpokpi.

The first arrest was made by the police on Thursday, July 20, a day after the 26-second video of the incident surfaced online. Three more arrests were made later that day. A fifth accused who was arrested on Saturday is a 19-year-old while the sixth person taken into custody is a minor, the police said.

The horrific incident took place a day after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur, following the Meitei’s demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The violence in the northeastern state has so far claimed the lives of over 120 people and displaced thousands.