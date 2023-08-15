77th Independence Day: Global leaders extend heartfelt wishes to India

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, political leaders from across the globe extended their wishes to the countrymen on this special occasion.

Leading the long list of leaders who wished India was French President Emmanuel Macron, who said, “Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day!”

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France, Macron took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always.”

Expressing gratitude to the French president, PM Modi said, “Thankful for your kind wishes, President @EmmanuelMacron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “Your country has achieved universally acknowledged success in economic, scientific and technical, social and other fields. India enjoys well-earned respect in the world arena and plays an important constructive role in international affairs.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the bilateral relationship between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive than ever as he extended his wishes to Indians on Independence Day.

“On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together,” Blinken said.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, “On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, I wish you all a very happy and joyous #IndependenceDay2023! Attending my first Indian #IndendenceDay celebration at the iconic Red Fort—an absolute honor.”

“On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia,” said Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal as he wished India on Independence Day.

Similarly, Bhutan, which shares borders with India, congratulated India on its 77th Independence Day.

PM Modi and his Maldivian counterpart Ibrahim Solih also exchanged pleasantries via X as the latter wished Indians on Independence Day.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from New Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

