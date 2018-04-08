77,569 government jobs created in Kerala in two years! CM Pinarayi Vijayan shares detail

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that as many as 77,569 people were given state jobs after the CPI-M led LDF government came to power in the state in 2016. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that as many as 77,569 people were given state jobs after the CPI-M led LDF government came to power in the state in 2016. The number of appointments and creation of new posts in the government services rose during the first 20 months of the present government, the chief minister said in his Facebook post.

Out of the total jobs given, 64,982 candidates were issued appointment letters by Kerala State Public Service Commission (KSPSC) while 12,587 got jobs through Employment Exchange between May 25, 2016 and January 31, 2018, he said. Vijayan said during the first 20 months from May 18, 2011 to January 31, 2013 of the previous Congress-led regime, only 48,951 people had got the government jobs.

Vigilance in reporting vacancies and filling the same has helped the state government provide more government jobs to eligible the candidates, Vijayan said. The timetable maintained by the Public Service Commission in conducting examinations and publishing rank lists also helped candidates in getting opportunities, he added.