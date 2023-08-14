Independence Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

Independence Day 2023 (15 August): India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15, Tuesday. The theme for this year is ‘Nation first, always first’ as a part of the broader “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration.

The government has also decided to put in place a number of programmes to acknowledge the nation’s wide diversity of cultures.

Every year, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at Delhi’s Red Fort and addresses the nation, followed by a military parade. On August 15, 1947, the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi.

Every Prime Minister has followed that tradition ever since.

People celebrate Independence Day by organising cultural activities in school, colleges and their workplaces, adorning these places in tricolour-ornaments and decorations, wearing tricolour-themed clothes, watching patriotic movies, listening to songs related to India’s history and freedom struggle, and more.

Independence Day: History and signifiance

Led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the independence movement began with World War I. On July 4, 1947, the Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons and was passed within a fortnight. On August 15, 1947, India marked its Independence as the 200-year-old British rule came to an end.

Many leaders played a prominent role in the Indian freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many more.

Independence Day is significant as it is a reminder of the many sacrifices and struggles made by the Indian freedom fighters to help the country achieve its freedom from the British Raj. The day also invokes feelings of patriotism for the nation and the willingness to serve the country and lead it to prosperity. It also creates a sense of unity and duty among citizens.