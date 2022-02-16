75th Raising Day: Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police for fair probe in Northeast Delhi riots

Addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of the force, Shah said the force should lay out a road map for the next five years and also for 25 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday applauded the Delhi Police for its investigation of the northeast Delhi riots. Addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of the force, Shah said the force should lay out a road map for the next five years and also for 25 years.

“The Delhi Police has worked hard during the northeast Delhi riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases and presented them in court, I congratulate them,” Shah said.

Communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 which claimed around 50 lives. A total of 695 cases are being investigated by the police while 62 cases were transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

Speaking at the 75th Raising day celebrations of @DelhiPolice. Watch live! https://t.co/PJ1lEKuvUw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

The minister said the Delhi Police faces several difficulties and being the police force of the national capital, it has several duties that include providing security to dignitaries, ensuring that various programmes happen without glitches and other law and order related matters.

“Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in Delhi. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here,” he said.

Shah said the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and stressed that the force should prepare a road map for the next five years.

“The Delhi Police has changed with the times. I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the Union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals,” he said.

Lauding the city police for its efforts during the pandemic, the minister said it also thwarted multiple terror attempts before they could take place. He said the newly created perception management cell would help in improving the image of the city police.