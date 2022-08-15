75th Independence Day Speech by PM Modi Live Updates: As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, the countrymen have all been united with a feeling of patriotism. From changing profile pictures on social media to hoisting flags and taking out marches, the entire nation has been a part of the festivities. Especially more so this year, as the government had launched a host of programmes, including the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to merk 75 years of India’s Independence. This Independence Day seems special to many as it is coming at a time when the nation is collectively coming out of the shackles of Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time this year. Security has been tightened at the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation. DRDO officials have said that a counter-drone system developed by DRDO has been deployed near the Red Fort area in the national capital to tackle any potential threat from small drones. The system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km, reported news agency ANI.
75th Independence Day Celebrations Live Updates:
I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve: PM Modi
PM Modi arrives at Red Fort, unfurls National flag. He will be addressing the nation shortly.
Much like last year, PM Modi is expected to make a slew of announcements this year too. In his speech last year, the Prime Minister had announced the National Hydrogen Mission, Gati Shakti Master Plan and the launch of 75 Vade Bharat trains in 75 weeks. In the year of pandemic- 2020, Modi announced that the exercise to connect over six lakh villages with an optical fibre network would be completed in 1,000 days.