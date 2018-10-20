75th anniversary of Azad Hind govt: PM Modi to join flag-hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

Traditionally, the prime minister hoists the national tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day on August 15. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of the ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhas Chandra Bose.

Interacting with BJP workers via video-conference on Wednesday, Modi had announced his plans to attend the ceremony.

Traditionally, the prime minister hoists the national tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day on August 15.

Modi said that BJP respects everybody who served the country, irrespective of party affiliation. He said his government celebrates the contributions of many great personalities who were neglected by the Congress in its rule of several decades.

While the Congress neglected the likes of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the BJP believed in remembering everybody who contributed to nation-building, he said, citing his government’s works, including constructing museums for noted tribal personalities and developing five places linked to Dalit icon Ambedkar.

“We respect everybody who served the country,” he had said.

The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of a museum dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj.

On October 21, 1943, Bose had announced the formation of the country’s first independent government.