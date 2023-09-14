Discussion on 75 yrs of Parliament history, 4 Bills: Centre releases agenda of Special Session

The special five-day session of Parliament starting next week will discuss the 75-year history of Parliament, the government revealed on Wednesday evening, putting an end to days of speculation.

During the session, the government will also clear four Bills, including the one on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The Special Session of the Parliament will begin on September 18 and will continue till September 22.

Also Read: New Parliament dress code sparks controversy over lotus motifs, Opposition says BJP using ‘cheap tactics’

A ‘Tentative List’ from the Lok Sabha secretariat said on September 18, a discussion will be held on “Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha — Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings”.

The legislative business will include the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the Post Office Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill.

Although there were speculations about the government proposing a ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill, there was no mention of it in the tentative list shared by the Centre on Wednesday.

Also Read: Special Session of Parliament to be held in new Parliament building

Furthermore, the bulletin comes after days of speculation that the name of the country could be changed from India to Bharat — fuelled by repeated use of ‘Bharat’ in multiple official communications during the G20 Summit.

All-party meeting before Special Session

The government has called an all-party meeting on September 17, a day before the Special Session of Parliament begins.

Also Read: Day before Special Session of Parliament, Centre calls for all-party meeting on September 17

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that invitations had been sent through e-mail to all leaders of Opposition parties to attend the meeting.

According to officials, the session will begin in the old Parliament building and shift to the new structure the next day. The shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, considered auspicious to make new beginnings.