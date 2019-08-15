PM Modi Independence Day speech Live: Incremental development demands change in mindsets, will need to take tough measures, says Modi

73rd Independence Day Speech by PM Narendra Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government at the Centre has been tirelessly working towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people and decisions it has taken in the 10 weeks it has been in power are proof of it. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said began his speech by greeting the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and also expressed grief at the loss of lives in floods across several states in the country. Modi said that the government was doing all it can to help the flood victims. Making note of the removal of Articles 370 and 35 A, constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, were a step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.
The Prime Minister made note of several developments in the 10 weeks it has been in power and said made note of the passage of the triple talaq bill and the medical council bill, among others. PM Modi further said that the 5 years of his government’s first term went in understanding the aspirations of the people and the second term will be dedicated to realising them. He said that the nation was on the path towards achieving new milestones everyday and expressed confidence that it will reach newer heights in the coming year. Modi further said that issues that were left unaddressed for 70 years have been realised in 70 days. “This is no longer the time to either defer our problems or to nurture them. You have sent me here to remove your problems and we are doing just that,” the PM said.
Highlights
PM Modi said that India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. "We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems," he said.
PM Modi said that the government's aim is to reach among first 50 nations in ease of doing business.
PM Narendra Modi said that government should have minimal role in people's lives. "Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard," he said.
PM Narendra Mosi said that every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years.
PM Modi said that his government is working for the betterment of all. He noted that the government has ended nearly 1,450 laws that were of no use for the common people.
PM Modi said that population explosion in the country will create various problems for the coming generations. Those who follow the policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation, it is also a form of patriotism. "We have to be concerned about population explosion. Centre as well as state govts should launch schemes to tackle it," he said.
In his address,PM Modi noted that GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in the energy sector.
PM Modi said that we do not believe in creating problems or dragging them. In less than 70 days of our new government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move. The old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this?
PM Modi said that peoples "trust in us have given us new strength. The 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses".
PM Modi announced the Centre and States will work together to provide drinking water to every household. He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, clean water will be provided. He said that the government has allocated Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the project.
In his speech, PM Modi also called for discussion on holding simultaneous elections (One Nation One Election. He said that at least discussion should take place on the matter. "Discussions should now be held on one nation one election, it is imperative to make the country great," he said.
On Article 370 abrogation, PM Modi said that the long-cherished dream of One Nation, One Constitution has finally been realise.
PM Narendra Modi asked the parties why they made the Article 370 a temporary provision of the Constitution? He said that they parties that were in the power, also know that it was wrong and against the theory of One Nation, One Constitution. He asked why they Article 370 was not permanent and left a temporary provision. "Those who supported Article 370, India is questioning them, If this was so important then why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had huge mandates and could have easily removed its temporary status," he said.
PM Modi said rhat before the elections in 2013-2014, "I went all over the country in order to try to understand the feelings of the people. There was disappointment on everyone's face, people used to think can this country change?" When I took over in 2014, people used to think "will this country change? But our hard work and dedication have changed so many things. People got to know in these years that our country can change, and we can't remain laid back.
PM Modi said that issues that were left unaddressed for 70 years have been realised in 70 days. "Our government does not delay decisions. We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending," he said while referring to Article 370. "Previous governments made efforts in the past 70 years to deal with Kashmir, but it did not bear results, he said, adding "a new approach was needed".
In his address, PM Modi said that the Triple Talaq decision should be seen through the political prism. He said that several Islamic nations had already abolished the triple talaq but in India it was not done due to some reasons. When this nation can do away with Sati system, child marriage, why not Triple Talaq.
On water issue, PM Modi said that the country fully understands the importance of water conservation and that is why a ministry for Jal Shakti has been formed. Steps have been taken to make the medical sector even more people friendly.
In his address, PM Modi reiterates his 'sabka sath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas' slogan from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He said that the government is continuously working for the welfare of the people. He said that during the general elections, he had said that it was people of the countr who were contesting the elections.
PM Narendra Modi said that 2014 to 2109 was about fulfilling the basic needs of the people while 2019 to 2024 will be about fulfilling the aspirations of the countrymen. He said that the government has taken several decisions tp bring changes in the lives of the people.
PM Narendra Modi said that within 10 weeks of the government formation, his government has taken several steps for the people of India. He noted that the government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was a step towards fulfilling Sardar Patel's dream. He also noted thatthe government has passed for Triple Talaq Bill from the Parliament.
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day and Rakhi. He also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rains in a few states of the country and assured that the Centre and states are helping the affected people.
PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of country's 73rd Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute.
PM Narendra Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort. He was given the Guard of Honour soon after he reached the Red Fort where he will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation.
PM narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort where he will unfurl the Tricolour. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat. From Rajghat, PM Modi will head towards Red Fort where he will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence. Rajnath Singh was the Home minister in the previous Modi government. In the second tenure of the Modi government, Singh was give the charge of the Defence Ministry. He replaced Nirmala Sitharaman.
First glimpses of the majestic Red Fort in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi. Its stands are packed and awaits the arrival of PM Narendra Modi.
The United States on Thursday morning extended greetings to India on the occasion of the country's 73rd Independence Day. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "On behalf of the United States government, I extend my best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day. The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues. As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful Independence Day."
Delhi has been put on high alert in view of Independence Day celebrations. Security has been ramped up in the national capital with police barriers put in place across the city. Heavy police deployments have been made in areas within a 3 km radius of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday morning to mark the 73rd Independence Day of India.
On August 15 every year, India celebrates in Independence Day. The main celebrations are organised at the Red Fort in Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi. The Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour at the Red Fort and address the nation from the ramparts of the 16th-century fort. Here's the full schedule of today's programme:
7AM: PM Narendra Modi to pay tributes to Bapu at Rajghat.
7:30 AM: The Prime Minister’s address from the ramparts of the Red Fort will begin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning greeted the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. In a tweet, he said, "Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"