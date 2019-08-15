PM Modi Independence Day speech Live: Incremental development demands change in mindsets, will need to take tough measures, says Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

73rd Independence Day Speech by PM Narendra Modi Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government at the Centre has been tirelessly working towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people and decisions it has taken in the 10 weeks it has been in power are proof of it. Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said began his speech by greeting the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and also expressed grief at the loss of lives in floods across several states in the country. Modi said that the government was doing all it can to help the flood victims. Making note of the removal of Articles 370 and 35 A, constitutional provisions that accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, were a step towards realising the dreams of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The Prime Minister made note of several developments in the 10 weeks it has been in power and said made note of the passage of the triple talaq bill and the medical council bill, among others. PM Modi further said that the 5 years of his government’s first term went in understanding the aspirations of the people and the second term will be dedicated to realising them. He said that the nation was on the path towards achieving new milestones everyday and expressed confidence that it will reach newer heights in the coming year. Modi further said that issues that were left unaddressed for 70 years have been realised in 70 days. “This is no longer the time to either defer our problems or to nurture them. You have sent me here to remove your problems and we are doing just that,” the PM said.

