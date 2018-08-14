72nd Independence Day speech: Over 30,000 citizen suggestions to Narendra Modi for fifth address from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received close to 30,000 suggestions from countrymen for his fifth Independence Day speech on August 15 (Wednesday). While a little more than 14,000 suggestions have been made via PM Modi’s official app NaMo, close to 8,500 and 6,300 ideas have been communicated to the Prime Minister through mygov.in and Twitter.

Reports suggest that the PM’s office has also received close to 2,000 letters from people living in the rural areas of the country appealing to the PM to address issues that they want to hear about.

The PM has received suggestions on a host of issues ranging from job creation to farmers’ plight. Suggestions have also been made on economy, digitisation, reservation, healthcare, agriculture and many more.

Here are some suggestions made to the PM:

“Narendra bhai, can you please cover current education system in India which is very old and as per British standard. We need common education system across country which should be helpful in children’s career. We can start the skill development from school as per their interests. Boring and twisted history subjects are nor helpful in earning money in real life,” writes Nilesh Mehta on mygov.in.

“Sir, let this year be an year of greening India. In your Independence Day speech, expecting some exclusive steps to green India and to ameliorate the living conditions of forest inhabitants, calling for a mass involvement,” Pramod Kumar writes on twitter.

On Wednesday, India will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. It will be his fifth address.

The PM has been following this practice of seeking direct views from people for his Independence Day speech for the last three years. This year as well, a fortnight ago, the PM had sought ‘fruitful’ suggestions, ideas and views from people for his Independence Day speech.

What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App. You can also share them on MyGov. https://t.co/BJMCEeisne I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2018

According to mygov.in, the PM will pick a few ideas and thoughts conveyed to him from fellow citizens in his address.