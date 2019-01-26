70th Republic Day: Vladimir Putin sends wishes to Prez Kovind, PM Modi; says India achieved ‘impressive success’

India celebrated the august occasion with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath- the city's centerpiece boulevard - in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.

Putin had visited India last year in October.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended cordial wishes to India’s president, prime minister and the people of the country on its 70th Republic Day, embassy officials said Saturday. Putin in his message said India has achieved “impressive success” in socio-economic, scientific, technical and other spheres. India celebrated the august occasion with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city’s centerpiece boulevard — in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country’s top political and military brass. South African President Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations here marking the day when the world’s biggest democracy has declared a republic in 1950.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin sends his cordial congratulations to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to all citizens of the Republic of India,” a senior official of the Russian Embassy here said. “India has achieved impressive success in socio-economic, scientific, technical and other spheres,” Putin was quoted as saying in the statement. Putin had visited India last year in October. “Your country rightfully enjoys high authority in the international arena, actively participates in tackling pressing issues of the regional and global agenda,” he said in his message. The relations between the two countries are “dynamically developing” in the spirit of privileged strategic partnership, he said.

“I am convinced that further advance of the entire gamut of Russian – Indian ties fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and contributes to ensuring international stability and security.” “I sincerely wish you good health, well-being, and success, and to all citizens of India – happiness, and prosperity!” read the message.

