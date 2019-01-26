70th Republic Day: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists Tricolour in Kanpur

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 6:56 PM

Calling the Tricolour a symbol of energy and inspiration, Bhagwat said the orange color in it gave the message of sacrifice and continuous work.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday hoisted the national flag at an educational institution in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Republic Day. Bhagwat, addressing the function at the Naraina Group of Institutions in Panki in the northern state, spoke on the virtues of the Tricolour and asked those present to resolve to make India a world leader, the RSS said in a statement here. Calling the Tricolour a symbol of energy and inspiration, Bhagwat said the orange colour in it gave the message of sacrifice and continuous work.

He said the Chakra represented “Dharma”, adding that religion united us all. He said anti-national forces were trying to destroy peace which was affecting the entire world. Stating that India had the capacity to defeat these designs, Bhagwat said, “Today we resolve to make the life of every person the best, make India a world leader and, thereby, make the world the best.” The national flag was hoisted in Nagpur by RSS “mahanagar sanghchalak” Rajesh Loya at the organization’s headquarter.

