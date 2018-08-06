709 dead in rains, floods during monsoon

As many as 52 people lost their lives in Gujarat, 44 died in Assam and eight perished in Nagaland. (Skymet/Twitter)

As many as 709 people have lost their lives in incidents related to floods and rains in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said today. According to the Home Ministry’s National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 166 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh, 158 people have died in West Bengal, 142 have died in Kerala and 139 have died in Maharashtra.

As many as 52 people lost their lives in Gujarat, 44 died in Assam and eight perished in Nagaland.

A total of 16 people were also missing in Kerala (10), West Bengal (5) and Nagaland (1), while 207 others received injuries in rain-related incidents in the states. The deluge and rains have hit 26 districts in Maharashtra, 22 in West Bengal, 23 in Assam, 14 in Kerala, 11 each in Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland and 10 in Gujarat.

In Assam, 11.45 lakh people have borne the brunt of rains and floods, which also hit crops in 27,552 hectres of land. Altogether 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue and relief operations in Assam, the NERC said. A team of the NDRF comprises 45 personnel.

Eight NDRF teams were deployed in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Gujarat, four each in Kerala and Maharashtra and one in Nagaland.