7000 cops, 1500 CCTV cameras and more: Bengaluru to turn fortress ahead of New Year celebrations

As many as 7,000 security personnel have deployed in and around the city to keep a strict check on suspicious movements. (Representational pic. Express File Photo)

The Bengaluru Police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations on the occasion of New Year’s Eve on Tuesday night. As many as 7,000 security personnel have deployed in and around the city to keep a strict check on suspicious movements. Over 1,500 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city. Traffic restrictions in different parts of the city will also come into effect from Tuesday evening.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said police officials have been asked to be on extra vigil across the city to ensure that the celebrations are peaceful. He said that besides heavy police deployment and CCTVs, drones will be used by the cops to monitor the movement of people who are expected to go out to celebrate the new year.

He said roads like MG Road and Brigade Road are sensitive as they are located in the city’s central business area. “Traffic will be regulated and parking of vehicles, including two-wheelers will be banned on the main streets in the city centre from 8 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1 to prevent jams and ensure better vehicular movement,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Janjagruti Samithi has demanded a ban on the celebrations to mark the New Year, terming it against the religion.

Rao said vehicles will not be allowed on flyovers across the city between 9 AM on Tuesday and 6 AM on Wednesday. He said several cases of drunken driving have been reported in the past on the occasion and the latest decision is being taken to avoid rash driving and prevent mishaps on flyovers.

He said around 270 Hoysala patrolling vehicles will be on duty to conduct special drives to prevent drunken driving and smooth movement of traffic.

He also appealed to girls and women to be extra vigilant while going out for the celebrations. Rao said instructions have been issued to restaurants, eateries, pubs and bars across the city to remain open till 2 AM.

On December 31 in 2017, the city had invited bad image after a few women were reportedly harassed and molested by mob on the occasion of New Year celebrations around the MG Road area.