70-year-old priest found dead on the premises of Ramdev temple in Rajasthan’s Barmer district

A 70-year-old priest was found dead today on the premises of Ramdev temple in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, said a police official.

The police suspect the priest was looted and then killed on Wednesday night. The incident came to light today when devotees came to the shrine in Bamini village for morning prayers. Hari Ram was a priest at the Ramdev temple for the last 20 years.

“Gold jewellery and other valuable items were missing, indicating that the priest was looted and then murdered,” Additional SP Kailash Dan Ratnu said. The post-mortem report is yet to be released. As of now, the police suspect a head injury led to Ram’s death. The body has been kept at a mortuary. A case was registered at Sindhri police station, the ASP said.