Seven women workers were reported dead on Sunday after an ammonia gas leak took place at a private seafood export unit near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district.

According to Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha, 67 affected workers were rushed to local medical centres immediately after the incident. Of them, 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital and 21 to Venkateshwara Hospital.

Nine critically ill patients were later shifted by ambulances to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment.

The Chief Minister’s office, in a separate statement, said 64 workers (60 women and four men) who were on duty were affected by the gas leak.

It said 15 people were under intensive observation at a government hospital, 23 were admitted to the ICU of a private hospital and 24 others were under observation at a private hospital.

There was no immediate reconciliation of the differing casualty and hospitalisation figures issued by police and the state government.

CM orders probe, report in 24 hours

Acknowledging the deaths caused by the horrible tragedy, Vijay expressed shock and grief over the deaths and ordered a strict inquiry into the incident.

A team comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Additional Director of Public Health and the Member-Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will inspect the site and examine the circumstances that led to the leak.

The panel has been asked to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours and a detailed investigation report within three days.

Relief for families, treatment for workers

The Chief Minister has ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the families of the deceased women.

The state government will also bear the expenses for transporting the bodies of the deceased workers to their home states for burial or last rites, according to the statement.

Vijay also directed officials to ensure specialised and high-quality medical treatment for all those hospitalized.

Officials have also been asked to initiate steps to provide compensation due to the deceased and affected workers under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme and the Workmen’s Compensation Act.

Rescue teams deployed

Police, fire and rescue services, revenue officials and health department teams reached the site after the leak was reported.

The district administration also sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force. A specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response team from Arakkonam was deployed to assess the impact of the leak, secure the premises and assist rescue work.

Periyapalayam police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.