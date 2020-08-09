7 dead in fire at Andhra hotel housing Covid-19 patients

The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital to treat coronavirus patients. (Photo: ANI)

At least seven people have died after a fire broke out at a hotel, which is being used as a COVID-19 facility in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

Several fire tenders were pressed into action after the incident. Nearly 30 people were rescued. The hotel is hired by a corporate hospital to treat coronavirus patients. According to district Collector AMD Imtiaz, a short circuit could be the cause of the fire as per preliminary report. “The incident took place around 5 am. We are evacuating the entire building,” Imtiaz said as reported by ANI.

He informed that around 22 patients are being treated in the facility. This is the second such event reported in a week after a COVID hospital in Ahmedabad caught fire on Wednesday in which eight patients lost their lives.

