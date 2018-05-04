69-year-old Delhi builder jumps off top floor of building as police raid house, dies

Dhingra had sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

A builder has committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of his house after the police conducted a raid at his Vasant Vihar residence in Delhi. The incident occurred on the night of April 30 when cops raided 69-year-old Virendra Dhingra’s location to arrest him. Subsequently, he jumped from the top floor of the building, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadev Dumbere said. According to police, Dhingra was an accused in a financial cheating case filed in the Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) police station. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against him. Dhingra had sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, IANS reported.

According to The Indian Express, police said that when a team went to Dhingra’s house, his family members informed them that he was not present in the house. Subsequently, police personnel went to check the servants’ quarter to check if Dhingra was hiding there. The servants’ quarter, which is located on the third floor, was locked from inside, police were quoted as saying by IE. Subsequently, police officials heard a loud noise and found that Dhingra’s body was lying on the ground, police said, adding that his family members had made a PCR call and the body was taken to a nearby private hospital.

While the police have termed it as “suicide”, Dhingra’s family members alleged it was a case of murder. As per the family, the police team applied pressure on him due to which he climbed to the top floor of the building and jumped off. Police have rejected the allegations. It, however, has initiated a probe into the matter. “We have constituted a high-level inquiry committee to investigate this case from all angles,” Dumbere said.

The DCP said that a two-page suicide note was found in which Dhingra had allegedly mentioned the reason behind his extreme move. Dhingra wrote that he was depressed due to money issues, Dumbere said. Police said they have registered a case under IPC Section 309 (attempted suicide), IE reported.