68 including branch manager used false documents to get jobs, HDFC Bank finds in internal probe

One of India’s leading private banks, HDFC Bank has found that a number of its staff allegedly submitted fake details to get jobs in various departments. In an internal probe, the bank found that a Gurgaon-based consultancy firm Adeco Consultancy submitted false documents of 68 candidates, including one of managerial level, for jobs in different departments of the bank in last two years. It has now filed a police case against the consulting firm, TOI reported.

The bank came to know of this racket during a reference check on an employee. As per the banks complaint to the police, the employee had joined the bank as assistant manager in October 2017. During the reference check this February, it came to their notice that the woman was recruited through the consultancy firm. She had also submitted forged salary slips and experience letters. During the internal probe, the woman also revealed that she deposited Rs 60,000 with the consultancy firm, the report said.

HDFC Bank then opened a probe on other candidates, who joined it through same consultancy firm. During investigation, it found that out of 68 candidates, as many as 51 were still working for the bank.

Another employee, who was a manager in one of the branches in Noida, told the bank officials during the probe that he had himself paid Rs 1.45 lakh to the consultancy firm. After joining this bank, he also trained candidates for the interview at the bank and also helped them clear online tests.

The bank then filed a police complaint in September. After the preliminary probe, an FIR has also been filed at Noida Sector 53 Police Station against the owner of the consultancy firm and two bank staffs under various sections.

HDFC Bank in its complaint to the police said that candidates were made to submit their mobile phones and sim cards by Adelco Consultancy firm. They were also told to add these numbers as reference in their curriculum vitaes to pass the phone verification conducted by the HR department of the bank. The agency had allegedly bought 360 domain names to create fake email IDs that would resemble that of banks and other institutions that could be deposited for reference checks.

In its complaint, the bank told the police that the consultancy firm made it appear as if HDFC looked to fill up vacancy and took its help for recruitment. The agency then contacted candidates in connivance with some bank staff. These candidates were then offered training and also helped them clear online tests conducted by the bank. The candidates, in return, would pay Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, depending upon the grade and salary package.