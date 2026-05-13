Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay on Monday (May 11) officially took charge as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after delivering one of the biggest political upsets in the state’s recent history. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), broke the 59-year-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK to form the government.

But as the celebrations settle, one question is already dominating policy circles: how will the Vijay government fund welfare promises that could collectively cost Tamil Nadu nearly Rs 1 lakh crore every year, roughly one-third of the state’s entire revenue?

Tamil Nadu’s freebie tradition

Welfare politics is not new to Tamil Nadu. The model traces back to MG Ramachandran, who built a loyal base through subsidised food and the noon meal programme. Over decades, free televisions, mixer-grinders, laptops, electricity subsidies and cash transfers became standard electoral currency for every major party. Vijay entered this landscape knowing the rules.

TVK’s manifesto, built around its “Vettri Tamil Nadu” vision, was unapologetically welfare-heavy, targeting women, youth, farmers and low-income households. The strategy worked, particularly among women and first-time voters.

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What Vijay promised and what it will cost?

Here is a scheme-by-scheme breakdown of TVK’s major welfare commitments and their estimated annual cost to the state:

Rs 2,500 monthly cash for women: Rs 47,100 crore/year

Under the “Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam”, women heads of families below 60 years of age would receive Rs 2,500 per month. With an estimated 1.57 crore eligible beneficiaries, according to Tamil Nadu’s IT and Digital Services Department, the scheme alone could cost Rs 47,100 crore annually.

6 free LPG cylinders: Rs 10,000 crore/year

The “Annapoorani Super Six Scheme” promises six free LPG cylinders annually to eligible households. Based on 2011 census data, around 1.85 crore households qualify, putting the annual cost at nearly Rs 10,000 crore. The dependence on 2011 figures means actual beneficiary numbers and costs could be higher.

200 units of free electricity

One of Vijay’s first announcements as CM was the rollout of 200 units of free power for domestic consumers. However, the benefit applies only to households consuming up to 500 units in a two-month billing cycle, a condition that was not initially flagged during the campaign, and which drew immediate criticism from the Opposition.

Youth unemployment support and internships

TVK promised Rs 4,000 monthly assistance for unemployed graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma holders. Graduates in internship programmes would receive Rs 10,000 monthly stipends, while ITI and diploma holders would get Rs 8,000. However, no official cost estimate has been reported for these schemes yet.

Gold and silk saree for brides

Brides from households with annual income below Rs 5 lakh are promised 8 grams of gold (one sovereign) and a silk saree. Given that gold prices fluctuate daily, the government is yet to announce when or how this scheme will come into effect.

As of May 12, gold price in India stands at Rs 15,413 for a gram of 24 carat gold, while the rates of 22K and 18K gold stands at Rs 14,130 and Rs 11,564, respectively.

The total bill: Close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Taken together, estimates cited in analyses including by the Indian Express suggest Vijay’s welfare commitments could push annual expenditure to nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. For context, the previous DMK government spent roughly Rs 65,000 crore on subsidies and welfare in 2025-26, meaning Tamil Nadu’s welfare bill could jump by more than 50% under TVK.

That Rs 1 lakh crore figure is also equal to nearly one-third of Tamil Nadu’s estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3.31 lakh crore, leaving economists and policy experts worried about the pressure on state finances.

Senior political analyst Krishnaswamy John Sundar told Financial Express Online that the new government has a window of goodwill to work with. “The first six months, he can go about it without facing any real issues or criticisms,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu’s freebie model has a proven track record across governments. “Even Edappadi and Stalin had promised many things in their manifestoes. Most of them were fulfilled immediately and some had taken time.”

On the controversy over 700 TASMAC shops shut, the analyst struck a cautious note. “See, we have to observe one thing here. Several liquor shop owners tend to run two or more shops in different locations. So the revenue coming to the government is unlikely to get affected as the stocks can be shifted elsewhere.”

“But it is also a ‘wait-and-watch’ situation because only after the government announces the revenue it generated, we can figure out what went wrong and what went right to TVK,” the analyst further added.

The six-month buffer may be Vijay’s most valuable political asset right now. How he uses it and which promises he prioritises will define whether TVK’s welfare agenda becomes a governance model or a fiscal warning for other states.