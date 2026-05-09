61% of West Bengal’s winning MLAs are crorepatis; 65% face criminal cases: ADR
West Bengal’s newly elected Assembly is significantly wealthier than ever before, with 61% of winning MLAs declaring assets above Rs 1 crore, according to ADR data. The report also highlights a sharp rise in legislators facing criminal cases, with BJP dominating seat share while TMC winners reporting higher average wealth.
While a lot of political observers focus on the larger political transition in West Bengal, a key trend that has emerged from the recent democratic exercise is a compelling increase in the average wealth (assets held) of winning candidates in assembly elections.
Interestingly, the surge in the value of average assets held by winning candidates in West Bengal assembly elections has also coincided with a dramatic jump in the number of candidates with criminal cases registered against them. An analysis of affidavits filed by winning candidates in the 2026 Assembly elections shows that a majority of MLAs entering the House are crorepatis, with the average assets per winner rising sharply over the last three election cycles.
Data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and West Bengal Election Watch shows that 178 out of 292 analysed winning candidates or 61% have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore.
The figure marks a jump from 54% crorepati winners in 2021, 34% in 2016 and just 15% in 2011.
The combined declared wealth of the 292 analysed winners stands at over Rs 1,091 crore, while the average assets per winning candidate have climbed to Rs 3.73 crore, up from Rs 2.53 crore in the 2021 Assembly polls.
BJP dominates seats; TMC winners richer on average
While the BJP emerged as the dominant electoral force with 207 seats, the financial profile of winning MLAs paints a more nuanced picture.
According to ADR’s analysis, BJP winners reported average assets of Rs 2.97 crore, whereas the 80 winning candidates from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) declared average assets of Rs 5.36 crore, nearly double that of BJP legislators.
Among Congress winners, the average declared wealth was even higher at Rs 17.92 crore. However, it becomes important for us to note here that only 2 Congress candidates were able to win seats in the recently concluded elections for Bengal.
WB Elections 2026: Wealth & Crime of Winners
ADR analysis of 292 of 293 winning candidates | Source: Self-sworn ECI affidavits
292
Winners Analysed
178
Crorepati Winners
Rs. 1,091 Cr
Combined Assets
Rs. 3.73 Cr
Average per Winner
Wealth Brackets — 292 Winners
Above Rs. 10 Cr
9%
27
Rs. 5 Cr – 10 Cr
11%
32
Rs. 1 Cr – 5 Cr
41%
119
Rs. 20L – 1 Cr
28%
81
Below Rs. 20L
11%
33
15-Year Wealth Trajectory
Average MLA assets rose from Rs. 68L (2011) to Rs. 1.46 Cr (2016) to Rs. 2.53 Cr (2021) and now Rs. 3.73 Cr (2026) — a 5.4x rise. The share of crorepati MLAs surged from 15% in 2011 to 61% in 2026.
Party
Seats
Avg Assets
Crorepatis
BJP
207
Rs. 2.97 Cr
114 (55%)
AITC
80
Rs. 5.36 Cr
59 (74%)
INC
2
Rs. 17.92 Cr
2 (100%)
AJUP
2
Rs. 4.44 Cr
2 (100%)
CPI(M)
1
Rs. 3.52 Cr
1 (100%)
AISF
1
Rs. 55.69 L
0 (0%)
All Parties
292
Rs. 3.73 Cr
178 (61%)
Re-Elected MLAs: Wealth Growth
102 re-elected MLAs grew assets by 60% in 5 years
Average assets for re-elected winners: Rs. 2.39 Cr (2021) to Rs. 3.83 Cr (2026). AITC re-elected MLAs hold the highest average at Rs. 5.44 Cr vs BJP’s Rs. 2.08 Cr. AISF’s sole re-elected MLA saw the sharpest % jump at +152%.
Top 5 Richest Winners
1
Dilip Saha
Nabagram (SC), Murshidabad BJP
Rs. 43.03 Crore
2
Ahmed Javed Khan
Kasba, South 24 Parganas AITC
Rs. 39.53 Crore
3
Bayron Biswas
Sagardighi, Murshidabad AITC
Rs. 33.42 Crore
4
Swaraj Ghosh
Saptagram, Hooghly BJP
Rs. 28.98 Crore
5
Nandita Chowdhury
Howrah Dakshin, Howrah AITC
Rs. 26.44 Crore
3 Poorest Winners (Declared Assets)
1
Chiran Bera
Uluberia Uttar (SC), Howrah BJP
Rs. 17,768 only
2
Koushik Chowdhury
Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur BJP
Rs. 31,847 only
3
Rekha Patra
Hingalganj (SC), North 24 Parganas BJP
Rs. 96,725 only
190
Winners with Criminal Cases (65%)
170
With Serious Criminal Cases (58%)
14Declared Murder Cases (IPC 302)
54Attempt to Murder (IPC 307)
63Crimes Against Women
2INC Winners — Zero Criminal Cases
Party
Seats
Criminal
% Crim.
% Serious
BJP
206*
152
74%
68%
AITC
80
34
43%
31%
AJUP
2
2
100%
100%
CPI(M)
1
1
100%
100%
AISF
1
1
100%
100%
INC
2
0
0%
0%
All Parties
292
190
65%
58%
Trend: Criminal Cases Sharply Rising
Winners with criminal cases jumped from 34% (2011) to 37% (2016) to 49% (2021) to 65% (2026). Winners with serious criminal cases rose from 24% to 32% to 39% to 58% over the same period. *BJP analysed: 206 (1 affidavit unclear).
Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & West Bengal Election Watch | Self-sworn affidavits filed with ECI | 292 of 293 winners analysed | Falta constituency cancelled | Report dated May 6, 2026
Party-wise, 55% BJP winners are crorepatis. In contrast, 74% of TMC’s 80 winners, amounting to 74%, declared assets above Rs 1 crore. 100% of Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party winners are crorepatis as well. Alongside Congress, AJUP also only secured 2 seats.
Bengal’s richest MLAs: Murshidabad dominates the list
The list of the wealthiest winning candidates is led by BJP’s Dilip Saha from Nabagram (SC) in Murshidabad district, who declared total assets worth Rs 43.03 crore. His affidavit includes movable assets worth Rs 16.58 crore and immovable assets of Rs 26.45 crore.
He is followed by TMC’s Ahmed Javed Khan from Kasba with assets worth Rs 39.53 crore, and TMC’s Bayron Biswas from Sagardighi with Rs 33.42 crore in declared assets.
Murshidabad features prominently among Bengal’s wealthiest legislators. Four of the top 10 richest winning candidates hail from the district. The broader top-10 list also includes names such as Firhad Hakim, Dipankar Jana, Nandita Chowdhury and Julfikar Ali.
The report also analysed the finances of 102 re-elected MLAs and found a substantial rise in their wealth over the last five years.
The average assets of re-elected legislators increased from Rs 2.39 crore in 2021 to Rs 3.83 crore in 2026 a jump of nearly 60%. BJP re-elected MLAs saw average asset growth of 85.73%, while AITC legislators recorded an average increase of 52.87%.
Sharp divide between rich and low-asset legislators Even as crorepati MLAs dominate the Assembly, the report also highlights stark financial disparities among winners.
Thirty-three winning candidates declared assets of less than Rs 20 lakh, while 27 MLAs declared assets exceeding Rs 10 crore. The largest chunk of legislators: 119 winners or 41% fall within the Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore asset bracket.
At the lower end of the spectrum, BJP’s Chiran Bera from Uluberia Uttar (SC) declared total assets of just Rs 17,768, making him the least wealthy winning candidate in the state. BJP’s Koushik Chowdhury from Raiganj followed with declared assets of Rs 31,847.
The ADR data suggests that while Bengal’s legislature is becoming increasingly affluent overall, a section of representatives continue to contest and win with minimal declared wealth.
Criminal cases rise alongside wealth
The rising wealth of Bengal’s legislators has also coincided with a sharp increase in the number of MLAs facing criminal cases.
According to ADR, 65% of recently elected MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 49% in 2021. Of these, 170 winners, or 58%, face serious criminal charges.
The BJP accounts for the highest number of winning candidates with criminal cases, with 152 out of 206 analysed winners declaring such cases. Among AITC winners, 34 out of 80 have declared criminal cases.
The report further states that 14 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder, while 54 winners have disclosed cases linked to attempted murder. Sixty-three winning candidates declared cases related to crimes against women, including two who disclosed rape-related charges.