An estimated 6,000 people, including four former chief ministers, were detained across Delhi on Saturday as an unprecedented clampdown by the police managed to sequester Jantar Mantar, but could not prevent large numbers of protests erupting on the streets, with protesters raising slogans against the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Groups of marching protesters, several journalists covering the protest, as well as dozens of people who claimed to be bystanders, were picked off the road, bundled into police vehicles, and taken to detention centres. Spontaneous flash protests took place across the capital, with detentions happening across all these places.

Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, wore a deserted look throughout the day, with the deployment of over 30,000 security personnel and waves of barricades in Lutyens’ Delhi to keep the protesters away from the area.

The top three leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka — were all detained in the aircraft on which they arrived in Delhi from Mumbai around 10.20 am. The three were whisked away to separate undisclosed locations. In a video released later, Dipke announced that “from now onwards”, Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, “will lead the movement.”

Neha Bora, leader of All India Students’ Association (AISA), was detained near Dilli Haat, along with activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. Around 7 pm, Neha posted on social media that she had been released. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had sat on a fast along with Neha during the CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar in June-July, had announced earlier that he would be compelled to begin a hunger strike or a padayatra if Neha and others were not released by Sunday.

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who is based abroad but had come to India ahead of the protest, was picked up from his home in Gurugram’s Sector 56 early in the morning and taken to a Crime Branch office, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear on Sunday a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged blatant violation of the court’s direction to ensure no complete prohibition on metro and trains services in Delhi due to the CJP protest. According to the cause list of October 11 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara as respondents. The petition referred to the top court’s October 9 order which was passed while hearing a separate plea against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday extended the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations by four hours till 10 pm. The stations were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm.

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Among political leaders, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and a few other leaders of the Trinamool Congress were detained outside her Delhi residence. “This has gone beyond an Emergency; it has become a super Emergency,” Mamata said, and announced that she might join the INDIA bloc’s planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday. Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was detained along with other Left leaders, including former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. “Delhi is witnessing the Modi government’s ruthless crackdown on democracy,” Vijayan, who was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium, posted on X. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained outside Kejriwal’s Lodhi Estate residence while marching towards Jantar Mantar. Kejriwal was lifted by his legs and chest and carried to a police bus.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the protest would continue. “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar, and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space,” Rahul said in a video posted online.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit back at the Opposition and protesters, saying “Delhi will not be held hostage”. “There will be a resolute fight against the politics of spreading anarchy under the guise of democracy and challenging the people’s mandate,” she said.