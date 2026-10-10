Delhi on Saturday witnessed extensive security restrictions as police prevented protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to The Indian Express, around 6,000 people had been detained across the capital by 7 PM, with many picked up before they could reach the proposed protest site. The crackdown extended to political leaders, student activists and prominent public figures, while barricades, Metro restrictions and traffic diversions affected movement across central Delhi.

Here are 10 key developments:

CJP vows to continue agitation over Gyanesh Kumar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced a fresh round of protests on Sunday, vowing it will continue its stir until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

CJP and participating activists called for accountability over the revision exercise, raising concerns about electoral fairness and the treatment of voters. The Election Commission’s revision process has become a major political flashpoint, with opposition parties questioning aspects of its implementation.

CJP remained determined to continue its agitation despite the detention of its senior leadership and the restrictions imposed across Delhi.

In a statement, the party announced plans to march to Jantar Mantar again on Sunday, October 11, and said it would remain there until its demands were met.

All detainees released, except CJP leader

The Indian Express reported that all the detained protesters were released except the CJP leaders.

Around 6,000 people had been detained across Delhi by 7 PM on Saturday. Police personnel intercepted protesters at multiple locations, including Connaught Place and roads leading towards Jantar Mantar.

Many of those detained were taken away in buses and vans to stadiums, police stations and temporary detention facilities. The security operation aimed to prevent a large gathering at the planned protest venue.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained inside aircraft

Earlier in the day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and fellow leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained inside their aircraft shortly after landing at Delhi airport. The leaders had travelled from Mumbai to led the demonstration demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who has around 33 million followers on YouTube, was detained from his residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56.YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram

SC to hear on Sunday plea seeking contempt action against authorities

The Supreme Court will on Sunday hold a special hearing on a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged blatant violation of the court’s direction to ensure no complete prohibition on metro and trains services in Delhi due to the CJP protest.

According to the cause list of October 11 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

UNHRC expresses concerns over reported detentions

The United Nations Human Rights Office has expressed concern over reports of detentions of demonstrators, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists in the national capital before and during the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In a statement issued following reports of such alleged detention, UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan urged authorities to respect the right to assembly and “immediately and unconditionally” release all those alleged “arbitrarily detained”.

Around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed

The Indian Express reported that around 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi as part of the security arrangements. The Ministry of Home Affairs had placed 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, comprising approximately 23,000 personnel, at the disposal of Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.

Officials established checkpoints, barricades and traffic diversions across central Delhi and along routes connecting the capital with neighbouring areas. Police personnel were also deployed near major transport hubs and key roads leading towards Jantar Mantar.

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Metro restrictions and train cancellations disrupt travel

The Delhi Metro reopened entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a 25-hour closure on Saturday, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing that gates at all stations across its network were now open.

Rail services were also affected. The Indian Express reported that more than 250 trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations were cancelled until 2 pm.

The measures caused inconvenience to commuters and passengers travelling through the capital.

Traffic congestion spreads across central Delhi

The Indian Express reported that traffic restrictions came into force from 6 AM on Saturday, with barricades and vehicle checks slowing movement across several busy stretches.

Google Maps showed more than 70 roadblocks across central Delhi around 11:30 AM, according to the newspaper. Areas around Connaught Place, Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Ashoka Road and Sansad Marg experienced congestion.

Protesters also struggled to reach the planned venue because of barricades, vehicle checks and difficulties securing cabs. Some reportedly turned to e-rickshaws to continue their journeys.

BJP and opposition trade accusations over crackdown

The police action triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and opposition parties. According to The Indian Express, BJP president Nitin Nabin accused CJP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilise the country. BJP MP Sambit Patra said that “mobocracy” had been defeated by democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the detentions of students, lawyers, journalists and content creators, accusing the government of undermining democratic freedoms. Opposition leaders also compared the restrictions to those imposed during the Emergency.

Why is CJP demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation?

CJP’s protest centres on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The party has raised allegations concerning the process and demanded Kumar’s resignation. Delhi Police had denied permission for the planned demonstration, citing the short notice provided by the organisers.