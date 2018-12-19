600 killed in 84,000 fire mishaps in Mumbai in 10 years, says Shiv Sena

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 12:29 PM

Eight people were killed and nearly 176 others injured in the blaze in the government's ESIC (Employees State Insurance Scheme) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri.

Shiv Sena, maharashtra fire, Mumbai fire, mumbai blaze, fire in anderi, andheri fireMeanwhile, Congress’ Maharashtra unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the Kamgar Hospital was working without a final no-objection certificate (NOC), so the state government and the Centre were equally responsible for the mishap.

Mumbai witnessed more than 84,000 fire incidents in the last 10 years leading to death of over 600 people, the Shiv Sena claimed Wednesday and questioned the state administration’s preparedness to handle such mishaps. In case of such incidents in residential buildings, the persons, builders or housing society concerned were held responsible, the Sena said, and asked who was to be then blamed for the fire in the ESIC Hospital here on Monday.

Eight people were killed and nearly 176 others injured in the blaze in the government’s ESIC (Employees State Insurance Scheme) Kamgar Hospital at Marol in Andheri. The hospital, which is supposed to save lives, became ‘yamraaj’ (God of death) for patients due to “administrative lapses”, the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Read | Mumbai Hospital fire: Swiggy delivery boy joined rescue, helped save 10 lives

“Mumbai’s high-rises and the fire incidents there have become synonymous. In the last one year, there have been 10 such fire-related incidents and in the past 10 years, there were over 84,000 blaze mishaps in which more than 600 people lost their lives,” the Marathi publication claimed.

The buildings in Mumbai have become “dormant volcanoes”, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party further said. Meanwhile, Congress’ Maharashtra unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the Kamgar Hospital was working without a final no-objection certificate (NOC), so the state government and the Centre were equally responsible for the mishap.

The contractor used sub-standard equipment, he alleged. “Also, the hospital was working without an NOC which was supposed to have been monitored by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC),” Sawant noted. The mishap occurred due to “blatant corruption, negligence and mismanagement,” he said. PTI MM

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 600 killed in 84,000 fire mishaps in Mumbai in 10 years, says Shiv Sena
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition