60 dead, 53 injured after heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh

60 people have died and 53 others got injured in rain-related incidents in 35 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The causalities were reported after rain wreaked havoc in different parts of the state, since Thursday.

The state has also suffered a loss of cattle.

According to the MeT Department, several districts of the state i.e. Sonebhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Maunath Bhanjan, Azamgarh, Deoria districts will continue to receive heavy rains and thundershowers.

In the wake of incessant pouring causing havoc in the state, the state government has directed officials to provide relief in the affected areas.