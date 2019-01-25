6-year-old girl gifts wooden clogs to Yogi Adityanath, fulfilling deceased father’s wish

January 25, 2019

Young Rimjhim is the daughter of electricity department worker, Anand Sharma, who died in an accident in November in 2018.

Yogi Adityanath/Twitter

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath smiled as a nervous Rimjhim, 6, handed him wooden clogs hand-crafted by her deceased father. “My father had told me that he wanted to gift khadaus to Yogi ji,” the six-year-old was quoted as saying Hindustan Times.

The child’s father had crafted wooden clogs for Yogi Adityanath, but died before he could present them for Yogi as a gift. Unfortunately, Rimjhim’s mother too passed away in 2016. The little girl is now looked after by relatives from her mother’s side. Months after her father’s death, the 6-year-old fulfilled his wish; the chief minister sent the child an invite to his house and graciously accepted the wooden clogs from her.

The CM asked the little girl about the clogs to which she replied that it was her father who made them, reported the Hindustan Times. The minister then asked Rimjhim about what her father had said about the clogs and the little girl replied, “He said he wanted to give it to Yogi Baba.”

Yogi Adityanath also inquired about her school, education and family.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also announced Rs 5 lakh for Rimjhim and directed the district magistrate to allocate a house in her maternal grandmother’s name under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). He also directed the district magistrate to complete the compensation process so that the grieving family gets it soon.

