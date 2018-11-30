6 out of 40 coal scam cases decided by special court

As many as 18 people and six companies have been convicted in six cases till now by a special court.

Of the 40 odd cases in coal blocks allocation scam that took place during the previous UPA regime, in which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also an accused, 18 people and six companies have been convicted in six cases till now by a special court. While in the case of Singh criminal proceedings have been stayed by the Supreme Court, the trial court has been pressing ahead with other matters and has convicted former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, former coal secretary H C Gupta and two other bureaucrats among others.

The first conviction in the coal scam came on March 28, 2016 in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allotment of a coal block in Jharkhand to Ispat Pvt Ltd (JIPL). Its two directors, R S Rungta and R C Rungta, were awarded four-year jail term.

The second conviction followed four months later on July 26 that year in which Rathi Steel and Power Ltd (RSPL) and three of its officials — Managing Director Pradeep Rathi, Chief Executive Officer Udit Rathi and AGM Kushal Aggarwal — were held guilty by the court for “deceiving” the government by making false representation before Singh.

The third conviction took place on May 19, 2017 in the case involving Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL), in which the firm and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia were held guilty along with Gupta.

On December 13, 2017, Koda along with Gupta and three others was convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocating allocating Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), which was also held guilty.

The conviction in the fifth case came on April 27 this year when Gondwana Ispat Ltd and its director were found guilty of cheating and criminal conspiracy to get the Majra coal block in Maharashtra allocated to it.