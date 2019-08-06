6 killed, 10 injured after massive fire in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar

Six people were killed and 10 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.
Six people were killed and 10 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said. The call about the fire in a four-storey building in the Okhla area was received at 2:32 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.