6 killed, 10 injured after massive fire in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar

The call about the fire in a four-storey building in the Okhla area was received at 2:32 am (ANI Image)

Six people were killed and 10 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar here in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said. The call about the fire in a four-storey building in the Okhla area was received at 2:32 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.