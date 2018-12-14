6 dead, 75 fall ill after consuming prasad in a Karnataka temple

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 8:59 PM

At least six people, including a girl and a woman, died and 75 others took ill Friday after consuming 'prasad' at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district, police said.

The condition of 11 people was critical and they have been taken to Mysuru for treatment.

“Six people died, including a girl, a woman and four men. Seventy-five persons admitted in different hospitals,” Superintendent of police of Chamarajnagar district Dharmender Kumar Meena told PTI. Two people from the temple management have been detained for questioning, said police sources.

District Health Officer Prasad said it was suspected that poison might have got mixed with the ‘prasad’, resulting in the tragic incident. “We have collected the samples and sent it to a laboratory for investigation,” he told reporters.

According to police, the foundation laying ceremony ofMaramma temple was organised Friday morning and prasad was distributed after the function. Most of those who attended the event followed the ‘Om Shakti’ tradition. After consuming the prasad, people started vomiting and began writhing with stomach pain, police said. Commotion prevailed as people hurried to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police rushed to the spot, as also district authorities, to provide medical aid. Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he has directed the authorities to make all arrangements for the treatment of the affected people. The affected people said they got the smell of kerosene oil in the prasad, but ignored it.

