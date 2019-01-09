‘5MinuteAur’ challenge: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s new video has him talking while playing table tennis with both hands

(Source: IE and Twitter)

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today launched a fresh challenge and exhorted citizens and public personalities to share their stories of nostalgia about wanting a little more time to play. The minister took to Twitter to launch the ‘5MinuteAur’ challenge in a video which shows him playing table tennis using both hands simultaneously while appealing to people to come forward and share their stories through videos.

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in a tweet, “Bas #5MinuteAur- haven’t v all asked fr it-in playgrounds,exam halls or on the phone? Let’s b the voice of our young athletes & say it loud- #5MinuteAur #KheloIndia Aur Khelenge Toh Aur Jitenge! Share ur story of #5MinuteAur @imVkohli @NSaina @deepikapadukone @BeingSalmanKhan.”

The minister who is also an Olympic medallist tagged Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and sports stars Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal.

The challenge has been initiated as part of the Khelo India movement and Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and BJP MP from Hazaribagh was the first to respond.

Sinha took the challenge and posted a video of him playing tennis. The minister also tagged fellow minister Kiren Rijiju, cricketer MS Dhoni, MPs Anurag Thakur and ManojTiwari for the challenge.

Jayant Sinha responded in a tweet, “Fantastic initiative by @Ra_THORe for our young talent. ???????????? Tennis and Cricket are really close to my heart.???????? I have grown up playing them and almost always wanted ‘Bas #5MinuteAur’ I invite @msdhoni @KirenRijiju @ianuragthakur & @ManojTiwariMP to share their stories.”