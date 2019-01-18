51 women have entered Sabarimala since verdict: Kerala govt to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Kerala Police to provide round-the-clock security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini.

The Kerala government on Friday submitted a note to the Supreme Court of India, stating that as many as 51 women under the age of 50 have entered the Sabarimala temple after the apex court quashed the centuries-old tradition that restricted the entry of women in menstrual ages into the temple.

The state DGP has named 51 women in the note. While some of them entered the temple climbing the 18 holy steps, the rest were let in via a special entrance that allows only Devaswom board members and the police.

The statement was made by the Kerala state police chief on behalf of the Kerala government and the ruling Left Front government has claimed that they have breached the age-old tradition of women between the age of 10-50 barring them from entry. The note claims that the government has done what the Supreme Court had wanted.

The names suggest that most of these women are not from Kerala but from neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Earlier this week, Kanaka Durga, one of two women who scripted history by entering and offering prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine earlier this month, was allegedly attacked by her mother-in-law at home. She was allegedly hit by a wooden plank after she returned to her residence after spending two weeks in hiding. The alleged attack came in the backdrop of reports that her visit was strongly opposed by her husband and in-laws. The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Kerala Police to provide round-the-clock security to Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini.

The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-ruled state saw heavy protests after Durga, 39 and Ammini, 40, entered and offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple defying a centuries-old ban on entry of women, in their menstrual age, to the temple. Their entry of women was widely celebrated by rights groups and opposed by Hindutva groups supported by the BJP.