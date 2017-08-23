​​ ​
  3. 50 students hospitalised after ammonia gas leak near school in Chhindwara

50 students hospitalised after ammonia gas leak near school in Chhindwara

At least 50 students of a private school were today hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness following inhalation of ammonia gas which leaked from a cold storage nearby, district authorities said.

By: | Chhindwara | Published: August 23, 2017 1:24 PM
ammonia gas leak, ammonia gas leak Chhindwara, Chhindwara gas leak, Chhindwara school children gas leak, Chhindwara students gas leak, Chhindwara students hospitalised, Chhindwara financial express, ammonia leak financial express, ammonia leak news Nearly 800 students were present on the school campus when the gas leaked

At least 50 students of a private school were today hospitalised after they complained of uneasiness following inhalation of ammonia gas which leaked from a cold storage nearby, district authorities said. Nearly 800 students were present on the school campus when the gas leaked from the adjoining cold storage, located on Narsingpur road, a senior official said. District Collector J K Jain ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Fifty students were taken to the district hospital after they complained about uneasiness. They were sent home after medical check-up and being provided medication. We have evacuated the school,” Jain told after visiting the spot along with Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. The police is questioning the owner of the cold storage,” the collector said. The students had assembled on the school campus for the daily prayer when the ammonia gas leaked from a pipeline at around 10.15 am. After the leak, some students complained of uneasiness, he said. The ammonia gas leakage caused an explosion of a cylinder in the cold storage, Jain said. SP Tiwari said teams of fire brigade and ambulances were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported. “The situation is now under control and we are are questioning the cold storage owner,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top