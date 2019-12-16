50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released: Police

Published: December 16, 2019 7:08:17 AM

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia University here on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said.

