Delhi drug bust: NCB seizes 50 kg heroin, Rs 30 lakh cash from Jamia Nagar; one arrested

In what is said to be one of the biggest drug busts in recent times, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized about 50 kg of “high-quality” heroin and arrested a man after it conducted raids in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

Claiming to have busted an Indo-Afghan drug-smuggling racket, NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said during a press briefing that cash amounting to Rs 30 lakh was also seized after the operation at a residential premises in the south Delhi area on Wednesday.

The drugs were kept in backpacks and jute bags and were wrapped in packets of e-commerce major Flipkart and other companies, the officer said. He said this was one of the biggest narcotics seizures in Delhi, that too from a residential area, in the recent past.

Another 47 kg of “suspected” narcotics were also seized from the premises and the NCB has sent the seized substance to a laboratory for testing, Singh said. The seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and the cash found is suspected to have been channelled through hawala (illegal routing of cash), he added.

#WATCH | NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, yesterday, April 27: Sanjay Singh, DDG, Operations, NCB pic.twitter.com/PAGlvOz80X — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

The agency also seized cash-counting machines and some other “incriminating” material from the premises. “It has been revealed that an Indo-Afghan syndicate based in Delhi, the National Capital Region and the neighbouring states is connected with the case. These syndicates have expertise in manufacturing and adulterating heroin locally,” Singh said.

A senior officer said the “kingpin” of the syndicate is based in Dubai and the agency is probing the case further, including certain links with Pakistan-based narcotics operatives.

The man who was arrested — an Indian national — does not stay in the raided apartment at Shaheen Bagh and had taken it on rent, the officer, who wished to remain anonymous, was quoted by news agency PTI.

The India-Afghanistan syndicates smuggle goods to India through maritime as well as land-border routes and heroin is smuggled with legitimate goods and cargo, the NCB said. The contraband is subsequently extracted from these goods by the Indian members of the syndicates with the help of some Afghan nationals, it added.

The agency is carrying out raids to bust the entire network and the traffickers are linked to operatives based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, the agency said.