50 IITians just quit their jobs! Reason – to form a political party; here’s the interesting story ahead

The poster of the party has pictures of B R Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: Screengrab of video shared at Bahujan Azaad Party/Facebook)

A group of 50 people, all IITians, have quit their jobs to form a political party. The group has joined politics with an aim to fight for the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. The IITians, who are still awaiting their party’s registration to be approved, have named their outfit “Bahujan Azad Party”.

Speaking to media, Naveen Kumar, a 2015 IIT Delhi graduate, said that all of them belong to different IITs and have quit their full-time jobs to work for the party. He said that they have applied for the same with the Election Commission and are doing the groundwork meanwhile.

However, the party has not decided anything for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “We do not wish to do a hurried job and end up being reduced to just one of those small political outfits with big ambitions,” Kumar, who is also the current leader of the group, said.

The would-be politician said that his party will be contesting the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections and then aim for the next Lok Sabha polls.

Most members of the group belong to the SC, ST and OBC communities. The members, who are highly educated, feel that the backward classes have not received their due in terms of education and employment.

The party has already begun their social media campaign. The poster of the party has pictures of B R Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and APJ Abdul Kalam. The party, after having done its registration, will form small units across the country, Kumar said. “We also do not wish to pitch ourselves as a rival of any political party or ideology,” Kumar told PTI.

Currently, the social media page of Bahujan Azad Party has videos of its activities in support of Dalit organisations. Its poster read: ”Sangathit Raho, Sangharsh Karo”. The party comes years after Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT Kharagpur alumni floated his party and went on to form a government in Delhi.

The timing of the formation of the party is significant. It comes in the backdrop of a number of Dalit movements, particularly against the alleged dilution of SC/ST act after a Supreme Court order, and against alleged atrocities against community under current NDA rule at the Centre and various states.