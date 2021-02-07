  • MORE MARKET STATS

50-100 people working at power project missing; 2 bodies recovered: Uttarakhand DGP

By: |
February 7, 2021 4:00 PM

The teams had reached the spot very quickly from Joshimath (about 20 minutes distance) and they rescued some injured while two bodies were also found, he said.

uttarakhand glacier burstHe said the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.

An estimated 50-100 personnel working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand are missing following which search and rescue operations have been launched, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Sunday after a glacier broke leading to a flash flood in Chamoli district.

Kumar told PTI that at least two bodies have been recovered, while some injured have been rescued after state disaster response forces reached the affected areas.

Related News

He said the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.

“The situation is under control now. There is a dam at Srinagar and it has contained the flow. The power project has taken the damage.”

“Our preliminary estimate is that 50-100 people who were working in and around the power project are missing,” the state police chief said.

The teams had reached the spot very quickly from Joshimath (about 20 minutes distance) and they rescued some injured while two bodies were also found, he said.

“We will be able to give you a clear picture by the evening,” Kumar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 50-100 people working at power project missing 2 bodies recovered Uttarakhand DGP
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone’s safety there
2Uttarakhand floods: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help
3Internet, interrupted! Will 2021 become year of web blackout for India? Trend reveals disturbing reality