5-yr licence for Kerala investor if reply takes over 30 days

The Left government in Kerala has passed two industry-friendly legislations at one go this week. The newly passed Bills make any new entrepreneur, who applies for an industrial licence in Kerala, legally qualified as a licence-holder for five years, if the reply is delayed beyond 30 days of application. However, while trimming the red tape for industrial licence, the Assembly has been cautious about giving the enactment a green edge. Ample debate rang out over the clause that spells out that the industrial outfits will not need any licence to draw out groundwater for their usage. The amendment that was approved in the Bill affirms that the industrial outfit which draws out groundwater for its use will have to take licence for purifying and recycling the water thus used. “The two Bills, Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2018 and Kerala Investment Promotion and Facilitation (No. 2) Bill, 2018, would push the state’s industrial promotion initiatives in coming months,” said state industry minister AC Moideen. However, on the argument of trade union leaders, the clause saying that the industrialist could draw from his choice of workers to load and unload goods was dropped. Instead, the new law warrants that for those tasks that need mechanical support or special skills, the entrepreneur can draw from his own pool or workers. The industrial licence will be valid for five years. Earlier, the validity was for one year. Besides simplifying the procedures for licences, one reason for introducing the Bill was to end the notorious practice of headload-workers in Kerala, demanding gawking charges (locally known as nokkukooli) from the employers. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the nokkukooli practice will not be allowed from May 1.