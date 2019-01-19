5 rallies in 3 days: After Kolkata rally, BJP chief Amit Shah to challenge opposition unity in West Bengal

The BJP president Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

Seeking to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s fortress in West Bengal, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will the eastern state on Tuesday to launch his tirade on TMC-led government. Between Tuesday and Thursday, Shah will address five political rallies in the state.

Shah was earlier slated to kick-start his campaign from Malda on January 20 but the programme was postponed after he was diagnosed with Swine Flu. The BJP president is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

Now, the Malda rally will be held on January 22. He will address a rally in Birbhum and Jhargram on January 23. On January 24, he will address a political rally in 24 Pargana and Nadia districts.

Early, BJP had planned a ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal, but the state government refused to grant permission for the same citing law and order situation. The BJP then approached High Court but got no relief. Later, the Supreme Court ordered that BJP will need to send a fresh proposal for its Rath Yatra to the state government. Later, the BJP chalked out a new strategy.

On Saturday, more than 20 national leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra, Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren and former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang participated in a rally convened by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. All opposition leaders attacked the BJP and called joining the ranks to upset the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.