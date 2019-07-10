5 killed,7 hurt as two apartments collapse partly in Bengaluru

Published: July 10, 2019 7:18:11 PM

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, police and fire brigade personnel rescued seven people, who have been hospitalised.

apartments collapse, Bengaluru, Thomas Town, National Disaster Response Force, Bihar, nepalThe deceased, who were mostly migrant labourers from Bihar and Nepal, included a 20-year old woman and her daughter, police said.

At least five people were killed and seven injured when two multi-storey residential buildings, including one which was under construction, collapsed partly here early Wednesday, police said. A few others are feared trapped under the debris and the rescue operations were underway at the mishap site near Thomas Town here.

The accident occurred when the foundation of the four-storey building under construction gave way. Under the impact, the foundation of the adjacent apartment was also affected and both the buildings sank partly, police said. Families living in the adjacent building were quickly evacuated.

The deceased, who were mostly migrant labourers from Bihar and Nepal, included a 20-year old woman and her daughter, police said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, police and fire brigade personnel rescued seven people, who have been hospitalised. Weak foundation was suspected to be the reason for the mishap, police added.

