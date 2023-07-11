Six people were killed and two others critically injured after a school bus driving on the wrong side of the road rammed into an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6.04 am on Delhi-Meerut Expressway wherein a TUV which had eight people inside was hit by a school bus that was coming from the wrong direction, said DCP Dehat Shubham Patel. “Six of the eight people died and two are critically injured – they are admitted to the hospital. The driver has been arrested, he is being questioned and stringent sections are being invoked in the FIR,” he said.

As per the police, the people seated in the car were on their way to Gurgaon from Meerut. Two children are among those killed in the accident. “The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School in Noida, Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic Police, Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI.

VIDEO | Five people were killed after a SUV collided with a bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. More details are awaited.



