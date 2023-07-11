scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Six killed, 2 critically injured as school bus driving on wrong side rams into SUV on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Six people were killed after a school bus collided with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
5 killed as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
5 killed in road accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. (PTI screengrab)

Six people were killed and two others critically injured after a school bus driving on the wrong side of the road rammed into an SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Crossing Republik in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6.04 am on Delhi-Meerut Expressway wherein a TUV which had eight people inside was hit by a school bus that was coming from the wrong direction, said DCP Dehat Shubham Patel. “Six of the eight people died and two are critically injured – they are admitted to the hospital. The driver has been arrested, he is being questioned and stringent sections are being invoked in the FIR,” he said.

As per the police, the people seated in the car were on their way to Gurgaon from Meerut. Two children are among those killed in the accident. “The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School in Noida, Ramanand Kushwaha, ADCP Traffic Police, Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI.

On Monday, at least nine people were killed, while seven others were injured when a gas tanker overturned on a tempo in the Lilapur area of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, about 15 km away from the district headquarters.

More Stories on
Ghaziabad

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 09:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS