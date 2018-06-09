5 killed, 6 injured in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur

Five people were killed and six others sustained serious burns in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district last night, police said. (Reuters)

Five people were killed and six others sustained serious burns in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district last night, police said. Three children, Suraj (12), Ajit (15) and Ravindra (14) were playing in the open in Amdeva village under the Jaisingh Kotwali police station when lightning struck them, killing them on the spot, the police said.

A youth present with them sustained serious injuries and was referred to the district hospital, they added. In Domapur village, a woman, Manbhavti (42), was killed and two people were injured in lightning strike, the police said. In a separate incident, a woman, Shobhavati (55), was killed and three others injured in Bani village after being struck by lightning, they said.

The four had sought shelter under a thatched roof amid sudden showers. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amarnath Rai said that officials had been asked to visit the concerned villages and compensation would be given to the families of the deceased as per the rules. Lightning strikes had claimed five lives in Jaunpur and Rae Bareli districts of Uttar Pradesh yesterday.