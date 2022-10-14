5 injured as ambulance in UP Deputy Chief Minister’s carcade collides with police jeep

At least five were injured as two vehicles, including an ambulance, which were travelling with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak’s carcade, crashed into each other in a bid to save a cyclist on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, reported news agency PTI. The ambulance collided with a police jeep, which was also part of the Deputy CM’s convoy, reported news agency ANI.

Three police officers identified as sub-inspector Pramod Mishra, head constable Inder Dev Singh and Rajveer Singh were among the ones injured in the accident. The others included medical staff Arshad Jamal and another health care worker, according to PTI.

Also Read | Jewar airport: UP CM says compensation to farmers will be given after mutual consent

Uttar Pradesh | Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was going from Lucknow to Kheri for a program. A police vehicle and an ambulance, part of the convoy collided, injuring 1-2 people of medical staff and 6 police personnel: Dr Rajiv Dixit, ASP, North Sitapur pic.twitter.com/D2VbZSJHRs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

The collision took place in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Nankari village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dehat Kotwali police station. The incident happened in the morning when Pathak was travelling from Lucknow to Gola Gokaran Nath city within the same district to attend a programme.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Maholi Shashank Trivedi and Sitapur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Madhu Gairola visited the injured, who were admitted at the district hospital, according to PTI.

Stating that the injured are being treated and are out of danger, Trivedi said that the accident took place while trying to save a cyclist.

Also read: Karnataka hijab ban: Supreme Court delivers split verdict, matter referred to CJI

ASP, North Sitapur Dr Rajiv Dixit said that the Deputy CM did not face any injury and left for the programme soon after the incident, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)