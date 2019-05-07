5 Indian sailors abducted in Nigeria, Sushma Swaraj asks Indian mission to take up matter at highest levels

Published: May 7, 2019 2:56:16 PM

She also asked Indian ambassador in Nigeria Abhay Thakur to send her a report on the matter.

I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release,? Swaraj tweeted.

Five Indian sailors have been abducted by pirates in Nigeria and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked the Indian high commissioner there to take up the matter at the highest levels of the Nigerian government to ensure their release. She also asked Indian ambassador in Nigeria Abhay Thakur to send her a report on the matter.

“I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria. I am asking Indian High Commissioner to take this up at the highest level with Government of Nigeria for their release,” Swaraj tweeted. “Abhay — Please take this up and send me a report,” she said.

