Five from Amritsar stranded in Lahore since March due to lockdown, families appeal to PM Modi

Amritsar Corona News, Amritsar Coronavirus Cases: At least five members from two families from Punjab are stranded in Lahore due to coronavirus-induced lockdown in the neighbouring country. According to news agency ANI, they had gone to Lahore in Pakistan to visit gurudwaras in March but were left stranded due to the lockdown. The five include three women and two men.

The families have now made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their evacuation from Lahore, claiming that they are also running out of money and medicines.

Satbir Singh, a resident of Amritsar’s Golden Avenue, is among the five stranded people. Satbir has an auto spare parts business in Amritsar. He said that he is worried about his children and family back home.

“My health condition is serious and prescribed medicines are not available at drug stores. I request the government to evacuate us at the earliest,” he said.

His son Kamaljit Singh said that his father, mother and three others went to Pakistan on March 10 to visit several gurudwaras and got stranded due to imposition of lockdown.

“I urge the government to bring them back as soon as possible,” he said.

The three others are residents of Nawan Kot in Amritsar. Harjit Singh, one of the three members, said he and his wife and a female relative are stranded in Pakistan.

The Indian government had suspended all international flights to limit the spread of coronavirus. Although the domestic flights have resumed, the international flights are still suspended. However, the government is making arrangements to bring back those stranded in different parts of the world.