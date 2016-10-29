5 electrocuted near Jaipur

“The incident occurred at around 12.30 a.m., when some of the waiters and labourers at a birthday party were trying to trying to take the tandoor out of a farm house near Bhankrota,” a police official told IANS. (Representative image)

Five persons were electrocuted to death when a tandoor with iron angles came in contact with a high tension electricity line near Jaipur late Friday night, police said.

“The incident occurred at around 12.30 a.m., when some of the waiters and labourers at a birthday party were trying to trying to take the tandoor out of a farm house near Bhankrota,” a police official told IANS.

“They apparently did not notice high tension lines overhead. Iron angles of tandoor came in contact with these electricity lines and five waiters were electrocuted to death on the spot.”

“They apparently did not notice high tension lines overhead. Iron angles of tandoor came in contact with these electricity lines and five waiters were electrocuted to death on the spot.”

Three of the dead bodies have been identified so far, the official added.

Three of the dead bodies have been identified so far, the official added.